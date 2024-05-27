Floyd “Money” Mayweather followed in the pro wrestling foot steps of “Iron” Mike Tyson.

After having a WrestleMania moment and multiple WWE appearances, boxing legend Mike Tyson eventually made his way to AEW for multiple appearances with the competitor to the global industry leader, most notably working with Chris Jericho.

On Sunday night, Swerve Strickland had his way, as Floyd Mayweather became the next boxing legend to become “#AllElite” for a cameo.

During the AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 post-show media scrum, AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland, fresh off of his successful title defense against Christian Cage, spoke about how he has been trying to get Floyd Mayweather to come to an AEW show for a couple of years now.

“Floyd has been a friend of ours, my man Flash Garments, he gets a free pass every time he comes to All Elite Wrestling,” Strickland stated. “We’re here to grow and not just take. If we have opportunities and connections, we’re going to bring them here every single time. We want to blow this place up and be the catalyst of it. That’s how Floyd came through.”

He continued, “We’ve actually been talking to Floyd for like two years. His whole family, have him come through every time we’re in Vegas. Finally, he was like, ‘Alright, this is the day. We’re pulling up.’ He pulled up, made it to the match, we pulled out a banger in front of him. He’s like, ‘I’m in.’ We might have Money Team invested in this whole thing.”

As seen during the PPV on Sunday night, Mayweather made a cameo appearance in the crowd, with Swerve coming over and posing next to him.