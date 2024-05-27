Giulia is going under the knife.

The women’s wrestling star from Japan, who is expected to make her official debut with NXT soon, suffered the injury five minutes into her main event bout at the Marigold Fields Forever show at the Korakuen Hall.

She told Tokyo Sports that surgery is the fastest road to recovery for the injury she has.

“That day, my arm bent in the opposite direction, and as a result, I broke a bone,” she said. “I was told that surgery would be the fastest recovery.”

Giulia was admitted to the hospital on Monday, and her surgery is scheduled for Tuesday.

This marks the first time Giulia has been hospitalized and will be the first surgery of her career.

“I’ll spend my time watching movies and watching various professional wrestling videos for the first time in a long time,” she said.

In a post on X, Giulia shared a photo of herself in a hospital bed with a caption that reads, “I’m fine.”