The fallout from WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 premium live event goes down tonight.

WWE Monday Night Raw returns tonight, live at 8/7c on the USA Network from the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA red brand program is JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day squaring off against “The Monster Among Men” Braun Strowman in singles action.

It was also mentioned at the WWE PLE over the weekend in Saudi Arabia that Becky Lynch will be looking to invoke the rematch clause in her contract after dropping the WWE Women’s World Championship to Liv Morgan.

"On Monday at Raw, I am getting that rematch"@BeckyLynchWWE is NOT happy with how she lost her Women's World Championship and wants a rematch immediately…#WWEKingAndQueen pic.twitter.com/SKKHsWrCuq — WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2024