AEW President Tony Khan, NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi, The Young Bucks, Mercedes Mone, Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay took questions at the post-show media scrum after AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 on Sunday night in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured below is a recap of the media scrum from F4WOnline.com.

The Young Bucks



Matthew and Nicholas Jackson started the press conference and took questions only from Renee Paquette and their agent, Barry Bloom. They gave away championship belt accessories for shoes to the media. They plugged their new Reebok shoes, which go on sale Monday.



Mercedes Mone



She said that wrestling and AEW has saved her life and praised Willow Nightingale, saying she was one of the best she’s ever been in the ring with. Tonight they showed where the best wrestle.



One person asked why she waited until May to wrestle when she had been cleared since December. She said she had been talking to Tony Khan for a long time, and he was the one that was brought up the idea to debut at Boston in March then make her in-ring debut at Double or Nothing on the five-year anniversary of AEW.



When asked about wrestling anyone in Japan, she asked Tanahashi to collaborate with Khan to find an opponent for her.



Will Ospreay



When asked about defending the International title overseas, Ospreay said that they have relationships with the likes of CMLL, RevPro, and NJPW and he’s ready to put those working relationships to the test.



Regarding the Owen Hart Cup tournament, where the winners will challenge for the World title at All In, he said he would put his name in the race for anything regarding the World Heavyweight title.



Toni Storm read a passage from her new book before leaving in a huff after the first question was asked.



Swerve Strickland



Said he was here not to take, but to give to AEW. Tonight showed why he is the best.



Regarding Floyd Mayweather in the crowd, he said they had been talking for a while now and said he was “in” after tonight. He mentioned that Mayweather’s bodyguards didn’t know about him being champion, and they were inspired by what he was doing. He said that he hasn’t been to his new house because he’s building this house.



Swerve was asked about MJF. He said MJF would have to finish his business with Adam Cole and would need to earn a title shot if he wants one.



When asked about his new shoe line, he said that he was still working on a release date as well as trademarks.



Tony Khan



Khan was joined by NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi noted that whoever was IWGP World Champion following Dominion next month would be in “a great position” for Forbidden Door.



When asked if MJF had signed a new long-term deal, Khan said that MJF was in “for the long haul.”



When someone asked about potential trios and tag team titles for the women’s division, he said he has talked about additional titles and brought up successful champions such as Athena. He said that Athena was “banged up” but would be back soon.



Khan also brought up the idea of a mixed tag team title, saying it would be something different that other major promotions haven’t done.



The promotion may do a tie-in soon with House of the Dragon.



Khan was asked about talking to other networks beyond WBD when that exclusivity window ends. He said that WBD has been great and David Zazlav has been great for AEW.



Regarding the status of Adam Copeland, he said Copeland was being “checked out” and hoped that he was okay. He wished he was here talking following his match, but it was a hard-hitting steel cage match.



The last question was about taking Forbidden Door to Japan. Tanahashi didn’t understand the question but Khan said that he was interested in doing a show like that, but it wouldn’t be Forbidden Door as they’ve built that name in North America. Doing a show in Japan would be “the next step.”