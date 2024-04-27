Two new matches have been made official for WWE Backlash.

Nick Aldis revealed on this evening’s SmackDown that Bayley will be defending her women’s championship against Tiffany Stratton and Naomi in a triple-threat match at the event, which takes place from the LDLC Arena in Décines-Charpieu in Lyon Metropolis, France.

Also announced…Randy Orton will team up with Kevin Owens to battle The Bloodline in tag team action.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR WWE BACKLASH:

Undisputed WWE Championship Match:

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. AJ Styles

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match:

Damian Priest (c) vs. Jey Uso

WWE Women’s Championship Match:

Bayley (c) vs. Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton

Randy Orton & Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline (Tama Tonga & Solo Sikoa)