An interesting tidbit on this glorious Wednesday morning.

WrestleVotes reports that WWE has been doing its best to make Solo Sikoa look ultra aggressive as the new leader of The Bloodline. A reason this is happening is due to the impending debut of Jacob Fatu, who signed with WWE earlier this year but has yet to make his first appearance on television. There is apparently some “trepidation” in creative that Fatu’s presence will outshine Solo at this stage.

Fatu was previously with MLW, where he held the promotion’s world heavyweight championship and National Openweight Championship. His work has been universally praised due to his athleticism for a man his size. The Bloodline currently consists of Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa, who made his debut at WWE Backlash. Whenever Fatu does debut, he will round out this version of The Bloodline.

