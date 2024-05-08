NJPW Superstar Rocky Romero recently spoke with Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful, where he revealed some details about the upcoming AEW Forbidden Door Pay-Per-View event in Long Island this summer. Fightful Select has released some tidbits from that talk, which you can read below:

– NJPW/AEW Forbidden Door may include additional participants.

– Discussed the genesis of the Forbidden Door show and potential involvement of other companies.

– Romero clarified that Forbidden Door will always be an NJPW/AEW co-branded event.

– NJPW and AEW have historically shared many costs for Forbidden Door.

– STARDOM will “definitely” be part of this year’s Forbidden Door.

– CMLL “very likely” will join.

– “The sky is the limit” for additional participation.

– CMLL has partnerships with both AEW and NJPW.

– Forbidden Door will be held on June 30 at the UBS Arena on Long Island.