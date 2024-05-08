Today WWE held the first episode for the new season of Speed, the social media only program that has competitors battling it out in three minute time-limit matches. On the show, Ivar took on Apollo Crews in a tournament match to determine who will be the next challenger for the first-ever Speed Champion, Ricochet.

After a competitive back and forth, Ivar would defeat Crews to advance to the next round. He will face the winner of Tyler Bate vs. Berto, who wrestle next week.