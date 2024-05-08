The viewership numbers are in for the May 6th edition of WWE Raw.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 1,619,000 viewers and scored a 0.53 in the 18-49 demographic. This is down from the previous Monday, which drew 1,683,000 viewers and scored a 0.55 in the key demo. WWE had stiff competition on Monday night, including the New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers NBA playoff game and the Florida Panthers and the Boston Bruins NHL Hockey Playoff game.

Raw featured opening round matches in the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, as well as another promo from CM Punk. The red-brand was headlined by GUNTHER battling Sheamus. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programming. Stay tuned.