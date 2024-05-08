The WWE Universe is still reeling from excitement at the news that WrestleMania 41 will take place from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. This was a topic of conversation during today’s TKO Q1 earnings call.

On the call, TKO CFO Andrew Schleimer shed light on WWE’s move to host the 41st edition of the Showcase of the Immortals in Sin City. Schleimer disclosed that besides a substantial payment, WWE stands to gain a plethora of cash and non-cash perks.

As we have stressed, site fees are a key area of focus for us. This event includes a meaningful payment, as well as other cash and non-cash incentives.

Further into the call, Schleimer highlighted the success of Elimination Chamber 2024, which shattered records by clinching the highest site fee ever for an international premium live event outside of Saudi Arabia. This milestone was achieved during the event’s electrifying showcase in Australia.

WrestleMania 41 takes place over two nights on April 19th & April 20th.