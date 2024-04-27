Tonight’s WWE SmackDown takes place from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio and featured the opening of the 2024 Draft.

Prior to the draft beginning, Paul Heyman told Kayla Braxton backstage that Roman Reigns would be withdrawing from the draft and would be unavailable as a pick. Heyman added that Reigns would be gone from television for some time.

This led to Triple H and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes to give the first picks of the 2024 draft.

-Bianca Belair goes first overall and is staying on SmackDown

-Jey Uso goes second overall and is staying on Raw.

-Carmelo Hayes goes third overall and is going to SmackDown. Hayes becomes the first NXT superstar to go in the first round.

-Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins is the final pick of the first round and is staying on Raw.