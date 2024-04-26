A new matchup has been confirmed for tomorrow’s AEW Collision.

It was revealed yesterday that the Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) would be making their debut on Collision after AEW dropped an interview featuring them with Lexy Nair. AEW has since announced that former tag team champions The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) will be taking on the duo.

#AEWCollision TOMORROW NIGHT after the NBA on TNT#theAcclaimed vs #GrizzledYoungVets The world traveled @ZackGibsonGYV + @JamesDrakePro issued a challenge to and it was accepted by one of AEW's top teams former World Tag Team + Trios Champs, @PlatinumMax + @Bowens_Official! https://t.co/Ae76LwiOU6 pic.twitter.com/e6PU0DLriS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 26, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR COLLISION:

-Bullet Club Gold vs. Top Flight & Action Andretti for the AEW Unified Trios Championship

-Toni Storm vs. Anna Jay

-The Acclaimed vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

-We’ll hear from new AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland for the first time