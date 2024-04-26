More incredible numbers from this year’s WWE WrestleMania XL event.

JohnWallStreet reports that this year’s showcase of the immortals raked in $38.5 million in ticket sales, marking a 78% rise compared to the previous year’s Mania 39 and a whopping 147% surge from 2022. Brandon Thurston from Wrestlenomics calculates that WrestleMania 38’s gate would have been $15.6 million, while WrestleMania 39’s would have reached $21.6 million based on these figures.

WWE proudly announced a combined attendance of 145,298 fans over both nights, with each night hosting over 70,000 attendees. The event was hailed as WWE’s most successful ever, with the company boasting about achieving its highest gate ever, as well as records in social media engagements, sponsorship deals, and viewership.

WWE is still planning to release a ‘Behind The Curtain’ documentary that will detail the events leading up to its biggest show of the year.