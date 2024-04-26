Tony Khan with some big shots directed at WWE.

The AEW President appeared on NFL Network for this week’s NFL Draft, as he has a role in the Jacksonville Jaguar’s organization that is owned by his father, Shahid Khan. During his interview, Khan spoke about the success AEW has found in just a few short years, calling the promotion the most successful start up since the AFL.

However, Khan didn’t stop there. He later spoke about his rivalry with WWE, and even called WWE the “Harvey Weinstein” of pro-wrestling.

AEW, we’ve been doing this for five years, we are the most successful sports start up since the AFL, pre-merger. There has not been a challenger brand that has gained as much market share as AEW in many many years. We are like the Pepsi of pro wrestling. We’re up against an evil juggernaut. WWE is our competitor, that’s who we’re facing. AEW, like the Pepsi of pro wrestling. WWE is like the Harvey Weinstein of pro wrestling. I’m really proud of what we do down here.

Weinstein was accused of sexual abuse in the #MeToo movement and convicted of rape. This shot is very intentional as former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is currently under investigation for allegations made against him by Janel Grant.

Fightful Select has since reported that NFL Network was very happy to have Khan on the show despite his controversial line about WWE. They knew the interview would get attention after Khan went viral for getting attacked in AEW.

You can see Khan’s full interview, where he also spoke about being attacked by The Elite and wearing a neck brace for the draft, below.

Tony Khan discusses taking the TK Driver from the Bucks and compares WWE to Harvey Weinstein pic.twitter.com/borodQ1GiF — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) April 26, 2024

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)