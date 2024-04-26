Triple H hypes this evening’s WWE Draft on SmackDown.

WWE shared a video of The Game discussing the difficult process it is to move talents from brand to brand, but believes that he and his team have done a good job this year at balancing the rosters.

Draft’s always an exciting show. The difference from this and anything else is a lot of thought has to go into this about where everybody goes, where everybody lands. You want the rosters to be balanced, you want them to have a bit of everything. So the trick is sort of making this the best it can possibly be going forward from today, but at the same time, putting on the best show you can for tonight. So it’s always a challenge. We’ll see how we do.