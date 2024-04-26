WWE is reportedly eyeing a potential addition to their roster, Ryan Garcia.

The talented boxer took to social media on Friday, April 26, revealing WWE’s interest in signing him.

WWE WANTS TO SIGN ME SHOULD I — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) April 26, 2024

This move wouldn’t be unprecedented for WWE, as they’ve collaborated with other boxing stars such as Mike Tyson, Tyson Fury, and Floyd Mayweather in the past.

Garcia boasts an impressive professional record of 25 wins and only 1 loss. His most recent victory came on April 20, 2024, against Devin Haney, although Garcia missed weight for what was supposed to be a WBC Super Lightweight Championship bout.

Notably, Garcia has expressed a desire to step into the ring with WWE’s own Logan Paul, who currently holds the title of United States Champion.