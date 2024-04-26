As noted, the April 24th AEW Dynamite drew 683,000 viewers and scored a 0.23 in the 18-49 demographic, which was a drop from the previous week and the lowest viewership AEW had since 2021. However, there is no cause for concern from AEW, especially from Warner Bros. Discovery.

According to PW Insider, WBD was actually quite happy with AEW’s viewership and demo rating pull on April 24th considering it was going head-to-head with the NBA Playoffs and the NHL Playoffs. The report says that the NBA also aired on TNT, so it was basically “in the family.” AEW Dynamite still finished #6 overall on the night in the key demo, with the only other network it trailed being ESPN’s coverage of the NHL.

It is also noted that AEW Dynamite aired on 5pm PST live in the West Coast rather than its traditional time at 8pm PST. The airing on TBS also had some technical issues, which is said to have come from the TBS side rather than the AEW side.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for WWE and AEW programming.