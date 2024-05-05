Rey Fenix returned to wrestle for AEW on the April 27th episode of Collision, which marked the luchadore’s first matchup for the promotion since October of 2023. However, it now appears that Fenix may be banged up once again.

Penta El Zero Miedo (Fenix’s brother and tag partner) announced at today’s House of Glory event that Fenix was not cleared to compete for their match against each other. He did not provide any other further updates.

Pentagon Jr just announced Rey Fenix is not medically cleared to wrestle him today pic.twitter.com/tKjQAPXa8h — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) May 5, 2024

Whether AEW made the call to pull Fenix has yet to be determined, nor is it known if he will be cleared for future AEW matches. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated.