“The Hardcore Legend” does it all.

Including officiating weddings.

WWE Hall of Fame legend Mick Foley officiated the wedding for Nita Strauss, who married her manager Josh Villalta.

People.com has a featured article up on their website with details on the ceremony.

On his official Instagram page, Foley shared some photos of himself at the Strauss-Villalta wedding, along with a statement that reads as follows: