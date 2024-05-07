The 2024 WWE King and Queen of the Ring tournaments are underway.

As seen on this week’s WWE Monday Night Raw show from the XL Center in Hartford, CT., the first round matches for this year’s KOTR and QOTR tournaments began.

We posted the KOTR brackets for the Raw side of the tourney on Monday night.

On Tuesday, the brackets for the SmackDown side of the KOTR tourney arrived.

Scheduled for first-round King of the Ring tournament bouts on the SmackDown side are Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles, Baron Corbin vs. Carmelo Hayes, LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar and Bobby Lashley vs. Tama Tonga.

As of this writing, it has not been announced which matches will air on WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, and which will take place at upcoming WWE live events.

The 2024 WWE Queen of the Ring tournament brackets for the SmackDown side have yet to be announced.

WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 takes place on May 25 from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.