WWE taped a pair of matches for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event prior to the live episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

Ahead of the weekly three-hour episode of the WWE on USA Network red brand program, two matches took place in Hartford, CT. for the weekly WWE Main Event program.

Featured below are quick-match spoiler results of the pair of bouts taped prior to Raw for this week’s Main Event.

WWE MAIN EVENT TAPING RESULTS (Air Date: 5/9/2024) * Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn defeated Katana Chance and Kayden Carter



* The Creed Brothers (Julius Creed and Brutus Creed) defeated New Catch Republic (“The Bruiserweight” Pete Dunne and “The Big Strong Boy” Tyler Bate

WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and via a two-week delay on Peacock.