– At least one wrestler who had a match bumped from this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw in Hartford, CT. found out during the day of the show.

– Asuka’s injury is legitimate. “The Empress of Tomorrow” was backstage at the show, but as seen during the broadcast, was replaced by Dakota Kai for her Queen of the Ring match against Lyra Valkyria.

– Several additional recent draftees from WWE NXT were backstage at WWE Raw this week at the XL Center, but for whatever reason, were not used on the show.

– The reason WWE is having some of the King and Queen of the Ring tournament matches on non-televised live events is because there isn’t enough time between now and the WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 show on May 25 to do the tourney bouts on TV only.

– B-Fab has been doing some MMA training with Bobby Lashley. Back in 2018 and 2019, she trained at the Fight Ready Complex.

– Zoey Starks’ victory in her opening round WWE Queen of the Ring match on Monday’s Raw was here first WWE singles match victory since defeating Becky Lynch in July of 2023.

