WWE has announced a new tag team matchup for this evening’s SmackDown.

Rey Mysterio will team with Dragon Lee will be clashing with Angel & Humberto at the event, which takes place from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Since the mysterious attack on Dragon Lee that denied him an opportunity to team with Rey Mysterio against Santos Escobar & “Dirty” Dom Mysterio at WrestleMania, Legado del Fantasma has categorically denied involvement in the incident. As speculation continues to run rampant, Lee returns to action tonight to join forces with The Master of the 619 against Angel & Berto.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR SMACKDOWN:

-WWE kicks off the 2024 Draft

-Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles have a contract signing for their title match at Backlash

-Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. Angel & Humberto

-What’s next for Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga?