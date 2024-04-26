An update on Shelton Benjamin.

The well-rounded veteran was released from his WWE contract back in the fall of 2023, with many wondering where he would pop up and bring his talents next. Benjamin has remained relatively quiet since his second WWE departure, but now a new report has surfaced revealing his next move.

Fightful Select says that Benjamin will be competing in the Super Strong Style 16 tournament on May 26th and May 27th. Other wrestlers participating include Simon Miller, KC Navarro, Tate Mayfairs, Man Like Dereiss, RKJ, and Luke Jacobs. PROGRESS Wrestling will make the official announcement soon.

Benjamin is a decorated WWE champion, and has also held gold in ROH, OVW, and World Wrestling Council. He’s previously wrestled for NJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH.