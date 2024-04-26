Max Caster says he has been suspended by AEW.

The Acclaimed member drew headlines at AEW Dynasty when he did another one of his controversial freestyle raps, this time aiming his words at ‘Switchblade’ Jay White. Caster rapped the following prior to The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass battling White and the rest of the Bang Bang Gang for the Unified AEW Trios Championship:

Switchblade’s what I switch. I’ll fufill your fantasy and I’ll make you my b****. Yo this dude’s just making me sick. I’ll violate you so bad you’ll have to tell the legal team about the taste of my d***.

The live crowd in St. Louis were certainly shocked, with The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer noting that Caster could potentially be in hot water for the rap. Well, last night Caster wrote that he was suspended on social media, but didn’t give a reason why.

I am suspended https://t.co/adKb5HP7Jx — ''Platinum'' Max Caster (@PlatinumMax) April 25, 2024

Wrestling Headlines will continue to keep you updated on this story.