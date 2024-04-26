Another update on a star who has been missing from AEW.

Sammy Guevara was suspended a couple of months ago due to not following concussion protocol in a matchup against Jeff Hardy on Rampage. Hardy was knocked loopy after Guevara accidentally landed on his head on a shooting star splash, but when the referee told both competitors to ‘Go Home’ Guevara hit Hardy with his GTH finisher. The Spanish Sex God did wrestle one more match after the Hardy incident, but has been sidelined ever since.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Guevara is still out of action due to this suspension. The former three-time TNT Champion has had an up-and-down run in AEW over the last few years, which includes injuries, backstage incidents, and now this suspension. He and his wife, fellow AEW star Tay Melo, had a child together last year.

