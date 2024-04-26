Sami Zayn is asked about CM Punk.

The WWE superstar and current reigning Intercontinental Champion tells the Gorilla Position that he and Punk now have a clean slate after speaking with one another recently. Zayn states that there had been some weirdness in their relationship, much like his best friend Kevin Owen’s relationship with Punk, but that he refused to walk around with a black cloud hanging over his head, especially since he and Punk are both working at WWE.

I’ve known him for a very long time. There’s been some ups, there’s been some downs. He showed up and I was like, ‘I just don’t want this to be weird. Say whatever you need to say.’ He said his peace, I said my peace. Clean slate. That’s it. You just can’t walk around harboring resentment. I just don’t want him to walk by and be like a black cloud. I work here, and vice versa. I don’t want him to see me and [groans]. Whatever happened, cards on the table, clean slate. Good? Good. Okay. That’s just it. That’s how I approach, not just him, but life. I’ve found in my experience that it’s kind of exhausting to hate people. The only person who is mad is you. They’re just walking around, and you’re under a cloud of negativity. I just don’t want that cloud. Has there been some weird stuff between us in the past? Sure, I think 90% of people you ask about Punk would say the same. As far as I’m concerned, we have to work together, you’re here, you’ve been through a lot in your life, let’s just clean slate and start over. That’s it

Tonight’s SmackDown begins the 2024 WWE draft, but Zayn need not worry as he will be staying Raw since he holds the Intercontinental Championship. Check out his full interview on Gorilla Position below.

