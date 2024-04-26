Bad news for Dax Harwood.

The Wrestling Observer reports that the AEW star suffered a concussion at this past Sunday’s Dynasty pay-per-view in St. Louis. The injury occurred during FTR’s ladder match against the Young Bucks, which was for the vacant AEW tag team titles. The Young Bucks would go on to win the match thanks to an assist from Scapegoat Jack Perry, who stopped FTR from climbing the ladder.

The report does not specify how long Harwood will be out of action, if at all. He and his longtime tag team partner Cash Wheeler are regular characters on weekly AEW programming. The duo are former two-time AEW tag team champions, and at one point held four different sets of tag team titles at the same time.

