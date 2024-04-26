Good news for Sonya Deville.

The WWE star has been out of action since August of 2023 after tearing her ACL. Deville had been in the middle of a women’s tag team title reign alongside Chelsea Green, with Green later replacing an injured Deville with Piper Niven. However, Deville is on her way back.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Deville is expected to be back on WWE programming soon. She has not been factored into the WWE Draft, which begins later this evening on SmackDown. An exact timetable was not given in the report, nor did it say whether she would go to a certain brand.

Deville has been with WWE since 2015.