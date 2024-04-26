The 2024 WWE Draft kicks off later this evening in Cincinnati and will continue on Monday’s episode of Raw. There have been some changes to the draft format this year as all of the WWE champions excluding the women’s tag champions are ineligible to be drafted. This means that Cody Rhodes will remain on SmackDown, Damian Priest on Raw, Bayley on SmackDown, Becky Lynch on Raw, Logan Paul on SmackDown and Sami Zayn on Raw.

However, Fightful Select has provided an update on other names that have been omitted from the draft.

Omissions:

Omos & MVP- Omos appeared in several battle royals since the last draft, but has primarily been used on live events. Both were free agents after last year’s draft, with the kayfabe explanation that MVP negotiated their status’.

Rhea Ripley- Rhea Ripley is sidelined for months with an injury, but is expected to rejoin Raw down the line, as things stand.

Dexter Lumis- Lumis hasn’t wrestled since May, or performed on any live events. We’ve not heard of him factored into creative plans, or facing any injuries. He was previously a Raw talent.

Gable Steveson- Steveson was drafted years ago, never used, and appeared at some Smackdown tapings. We’ve heard of no creative plans there.

Nikki Cross- Nikki Cross hasn’t wrestled in several months, but has been around some WWE shows. She has not been featured in many of the WWE Raw battle royales. She was previously a Raw talent.

Tamina- Though she is still under WWE contract, Tamina has not been at recent shows and hasn’t wrestled in over a year. She was drafted to the Smackdown brand in 2023 and never used.

Erik & Valhalla- Valhalla has occasionally appeared with Ivar since her husband Erik’s neck injury. She’s wrestled here and there, but Erik is still sidelined for months.

Brock Lesnar- Lesnar was a free agent in last year’s draft, with the kayfabe explanation being that he negotiated his contract accordingly.

Sonya Deville- Sonya, previously a WWE Raw superstar, is sidelined with a knee injury through the summer.

Ridge Holland- Previously drafted to Smackdown before moving to NXT, Ridge Holland is expected to continue work there.

Charlotte Flair- Charlotte Flair was previously on the Smackdown brand, and isn’t expected back in WWE until later this year.

Shotzi- Shotzi is in the same boat as Charlotte. Previously a Smackdown star and expected to miss most of the year.

Jimmy Uso- Uso was attacked and taken out in storyline on a recent Smackdown, and isn’t in the draft due to a legitimate injury.

Carmella & Alexa Bliss- Carmella and Alexa Bliss are still on maternity leave and were not in the 2023 WWE Draft

Inclusions:

Braun Strowman- Usually with injured talent, the company leaves them out of the draft pool to give them flexibility upon return. Strowman has been out for a year

Giovanni Vinci – With him being kicked out of Imperium, his inclusion on the main roster draft pool was interesting, and he’s listed solo. He was previously a Raw talent.

Odyssey Jones- After being in the draft pool last year, Jones was never featured on main roster TV. He did appear in the WWE Speed tapings, though. Jones was technically drafted to Raw, but eventually worked Smackdown dark matches.

Seth Rollins- Rollins is expected to miss some time due to knee surgery. Fightful had reported that he was expected to be factored into the draft, however.