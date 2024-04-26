Night one of the 2024 WWE Draft goes down tonight.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns at 8/7c on FOX this evening from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio with night one of the annual WWE Draft.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show is the official contract signing for the WWE Universal Heavyweight Championship showdown between Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles at the upcoming WWE Backlash: France premium live event.

Additionally, night one of the two-night 2024 WWE Draft will take place, with the second and final night of the draft wrapping up on next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

WWE.com released the following preview for tonight’s show.

The 2024 WWE Draft kicks off tonight on SmackDown The 2024 WWE Draft has returned, and the landscape of the squared circle will never be the same. It all begins on SmackDown with the first four rounds of draft picks being announced. Each round will consist of SmackDown and Raw making two picks apiece for a total of 16 picks.



What surprises await? Who will be the first Superstar selected from SmackDown and Raw? With NXT eligible, which competitors will be joining the main roaster?



Don’t miss the the special two-day extravaganza, beginning tonight at 8/7 C on SmackDown on FOX and continuing Monday at 8/7 C on Raw on USA.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Friday Night SmackDown results coverage from Cincinnati, OH.

BREAKING NEWS The official #WWEDraft rules are here! NIGHT 1 THIS FRIDAY on #SmackDown!

NIGHT 2 MONDAY, APRIL 29 on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/ROLIad5XGF — WWE (@WWE) April 24, 2024

These WWE Superstars are eligible to be drafted in the 2024 #WWEDraft THIS FRIDAY on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/5yKyOpLBgc — WWE (@WWE) April 24, 2024

Draft Day 1 is right around the corner… https://t.co/SLX6kJwwsN — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) April 24, 2024

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW The Official 2024 #WWEDraft Rules and Pools are now set. DRAFT NIGHT 1: FRIDAY, APRIL 26 on #SmackDown, live from Cincinnati!

DRAFT NIGHT 2: MONDAY, APRIL 29 on #WWERaw, live from Kansas City! Lives will change, and that is official! pic.twitter.com/GiT4J4Zl9Q — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) April 24, 2024