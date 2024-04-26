Powerhouse Hobbs reportedly suffered an injury this week.

Coming out of this week’s AEW Dynamite main event for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida between Jon Moxley of Blackpool Combat Club and Powerhouse Hobbs of The Don Callis Family, it appears that Hobbs suffered an injury.

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com is reporting that Hobbs suffered a legitimate knee injury during the 4/24 post-Dynasty 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

Hobbs was visibly favoring his knee near the conclusion of the bout, which saw Mox choke him out to retain the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

After the match, Hobbs hopped to the back, clearly still favoring one leg.

Currently, the extent of Hobbs’ knee injury is unknown.

We will keep you posted.