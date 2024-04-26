Dominik Mysterio provides an update.

Earlier this morning it was reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that ‘Dirty Dom’ was going to undergo Tommy John surgery on his elbow and would be out of action for many months. The term Tommy John is associated with professional pitchers in baseball, and usually indicates that the player would be out at least nine months.

However, Dominik has since taken to social media and shoots the surgery report down. He writes, “No Surgery for this guy,” then shares the famous gif from Martin Scorsese’s Wolf of Wall Street, which shows Leonardo Dicaprio’s character telling his office that he’s “Not F***ing Leaving!”

No surgery for this guy… pic.twitter.com/XzhCxqUs69 — Dominik (@DomMysterio35) April 26, 2024

It should be noted that Fightful Select has confirmed that Dominik’s injury is legitimate. The Observer did add that Dominik would still be appearing on television despite his injury. Wrestling Headlines will continue to keep you updated.