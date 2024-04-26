Another update on WWE’s biggest show in 2025.

WWE President Nick Khan mentioned earlier in the month that Las Vegas was being considered for next year’s WrestleMania 41. However, WWE has yet to officially confirm that, especially since previous reports had Minneapolis as the frontrunner. Well now it appears that Sin City has taken that spot.

According to Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WrestleMania 41 may indeed be destined for Las Vegas. Melzter notes that NOTHING is locked in as of yet, but that the two-night event could happen in early May. The Undertaker apparently revealed on his Six Feet Under podcast that Vegas was where the show would end up happening.

If it does happen in Vegas then it is a guarantee that it would be at Allegiant Stadium, which hosted SummerSlam 2021 the last time WWE was in town. WWE is expected to make its official announcement on where WrestleMania will take place soon.

Stay tuned.