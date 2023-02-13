Bronson Reed is ecstatic to have returned to WWE, but he admits that he’s come back with a big chip on his shoulder.

The former NXT North American Champion discussed this topic during a recent interview on the After The Bell podcast, where he detailed his run in NJPW and how he feels it strengthened his skills as a pro wrestler. He later adds that he will not let this return in WWE go to waste.

I think now, more than ever, I have a big chip on my shoulder. I did spend that little time away and if anything, it’s just hardened me as a competitor more than ever. I got to spend a lot of time in Japan and really test not only my wrestling skills but my will and how much I wanna still pursue and chase this and it kept me grounded in that I love professional wrestling and I always wanna be that and I wound up back here with the WWE so I’m not gonna let any opportunity pass me by.

Reed will be competing for the United States Championship at this Saturday’s Elimination Chamber premium live event. Also competing in the match will be Seth Rollins, Montez Ford, Damian Priest, Johnny Gargano, and the current champ, Austin Theory.

