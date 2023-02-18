WWE star and former Raw Women’s Champion Nikki Cross recently spoke with John Pollock from Post Wrestling about a wide range of topics, mostly about the evolution of her character and how she easily transitioned from one persona to the next. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On her transition from the crazy SANITY girl to a full-fledged superhero:

For me, it was very organic, it was very natural because I think you had Nikki Cross in NXT, she was with her crazy, dysfunctional family, SAnitY. Then you had her just play these games with people, you know? She just had fun. Nikki Cross was a little bundle of chaos that just played mind games with people and then coming up to Raw and SmackDown, you know, there was a little transition because she didn’t have any friends, she didn’t know anyone. She came under the wing of Alexa Bliss and she was the best friend, the hyperactive, excited best friend, excited to live out her dream alongside her best friend and then you had another transition to a girl that was just looking for the right way forward and that transitioned into a superhero.

How she naturally shifted back to her old persona:

A character that just wanted to do her best and really fight for little girls everywhere and really be that inspiration for little girls and won the Raw Women’s Championship, won the Money in the Bank, won the Tag Team Championship with Rhea Ripley for a record-breaking time so for me — and then, that was gone. So for me, there’s nothing better as a performer to think now, how does this character react to that, you know? And she was left with kind of no way out. She was left with what does she do as that superhero? And then transition back to this crazy girl that she went back and embraced her roots.

Says she has always been a big character person when it comes to wrestling: