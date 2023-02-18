NWA presents a new episode of NWA USA today on the NWA YouTube page and FITE TV. You can check out this week’s edition of NWA USA below.

Here is the promotional material for it:

“Get ready wrestling fans, because the NWA World Women’s Television Title Tournament begins NOW! Jennacide and Taya Valkyrie go head to head in an intense battle, both determined to advance to the next round! Who will come out on top?

But that’s not all – tensions rose as Magic Jake and Mercurio exchanged heated words at the Nuff Said pre-show. The intensity spills into the ring TODAY as these two rivals clash in a match that will have you on the edge of your seat!

And let’s not forget about the NWA United States Tag Team Championship main event, where The Country Gentlemen defend their titles against the electrifying Spectaculars! It’s a battle of strength, strategy, and dance moves – who will walk away with the coveted belts?

But the excitement doesn’t stop there! We’ll also hear from Joe Alonzo and the Paige Sisters!

So tune in, strap in, and get ready for a night of non-stop action and excitement. This is a wrestling event you won’t want to miss!”