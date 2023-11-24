Roman Reigns will not be appearing at this Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series and will be off television for the remainder of the year.

However, it is believed that he will return to television in January 2024 to begin the build-up for the Royal Rumble.

In the latest edition of the newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE has no plans to have LA Knight face Reigns in a rematch at the Rumble after Reigns beat Knight at Crown Jewel to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. Meltzer mentioned that while some people think Knight should be in that position, there is currently another plan in place by Paul Levesque.