WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. The list includes the Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes face-to-face, Sami Zayn continuing his feud with The Bloodline, and much more. Check it out below.

10. Dominik in Flight: Dominik hits Santos Escobar with a dive.

9. Liv Free with Flying Knee: Liv Morgan nearly upsets Rhea Ripley.

8. Intercontinental-sized brawl: Multiple top stars come to blows.

7. Cloverleaf Eradication: Rhea Ripley beats Liv Morgan with a cloverleaf.

6. Some help from Mami: Dominik defeats Escobar thanks to Rhea Ripley.

5. Brutality at arm’s length: Shayna Baszler defeats Tegan Nox.

4. Treachery of the son: Dominik hits Rey Mysterio with a cheap shot

3. Lashley stops sneak attack: Bobby Lashley attacks Uncle Howdy

2. Bringing Dusty to the table: Roman Reigns & Cody Rhodes promo segment.

1. A Zayn-y counterassault: Sami Zayn fights off The Bloodline