Max Caster has filed two new trademarks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
The AEW star and former tag champion is attempting to trademark the terms “ScissorFest,” and “Scissor Me,” with one being intended for events and the other for merchandising purposes. The filing was made on February 27th.
Caster and his Acclaimed tag partner Anthony Bowens will attempt to reclaim the AEW tag titles at tomorrow’s Revolution pay-per-view. They will be facing The Gunns, Jeff Jarrett & Jay Letha, and Danhausen and Orange Cassidy in a Four-Way.
A full detailed summary for both trademarks can be found below.
Mark For: SCISSORFEST trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of conducting of entertainment events in the nature of meet and greets, wrestling exhibitions, and music; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainers; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Organization of entertainment events in the nature of meet and greets, wrestling exhibitions, and music; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.
Mark For: SCISSOR ME trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of bandanas; Hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Hooded sweatshirts.