Max Caster has filed two new trademarks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The AEW star and former tag champion is attempting to trademark the terms “ScissorFest,” and “Scissor Me,” with one being intended for events and the other for merchandising purposes. The filing was made on February 27th.

Caster and his Acclaimed tag partner Anthony Bowens will attempt to reclaim the AEW tag titles at tomorrow’s Revolution pay-per-view. They will be facing The Gunns, Jeff Jarrett & Jay Letha, and Danhausen and Orange Cassidy in a Four-Way.

A full detailed summary for both trademarks can be found below.