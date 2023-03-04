Santos Escobar has his eyes set on Cody Rhodes.

The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion spoke about The American Nightmare during his recent interview with WWE Die Woche, where he revealed that he was originally set to face the #1 title contender at a AAA event a couple of years ago.

I wanted to fight Cody in Mexico two years ago, and he were set to fight at AAA pay-per-view. Then I left the company and couldn’t do it, but I think that’s something that now is possible. So that’s why I would pick Cody for this Mania.

Escobar has recently attempting to help Rey Mysterio in the lucha-libre legend’s battle against his son Dominik and the rest of the Judgment Day faction.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)