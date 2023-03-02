Danhausen and AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy won this evening’s Casino Battle Royale matchup on Dynamite, and will now be added to the Fatal-Four Way AEW tag team title match taking place at this Sunday’s Revolution. The odd duo last eliminated The Butcher & The Blade to win the matchup.

.@DanhausenAD and @orangecassidy have PUNCHED THEIR TICKETS TO #AEWRevolution to challenge for the #AEW World Tag Team Championships THIS SUNDAY!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/MU1rGf59vC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 2, 2023

UPDATED LINEUP FOR REVOLUTION:

60-Minute Iron Man Match for the AEW World Title

Bryan Danielson vs. MJF (c)

Triple Threat for the AEW Women’s World Title

Saraya vs. Ruby Soho vs. Jamie Hayter (c)

AEW World Trios Title Match

The House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) vs. The Elite (IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega, Nick Jackson, Matt Jackson) (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the AEW World Tag Team Titles

The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens, Max Caster) vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal vs. Danhausen & Orange Cassidy vs. The Gunns (Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn) (c)

AEW TNT Title Match

Wardlow vs. ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe (c)

Texas Death Match

Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page

Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks

The Jericho Appreciation Society is banned from ringside.