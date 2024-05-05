An update on WWE deciding to part ways with Drew Gulak courtesy of Fightful Select.

-Triple H clarified at the WWE post show press conference that Drew Gulak was not released by the company.

-Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp and Corey Brennan confirmed with multiple WWE and NXT sources that Gulak is still with the company but won’t be re-signed once his deal expires next month.

-WWE initiated an investigation into Ronda Rousey’s claims of sexual misconduct, which also involved Gulak.

-NXT talents claimed Gulak was a ‘bully’ who targeted injuries during matches and intimidated talent into not reporting incidents.

-Incident during an NXT taping last year where Gulak was reprimanded for intentionally spiking an opponent.

One NXT talent described Gulak as “odd” and would “test” other talents by bullying them.

-Gulak is still under WWE contract but won’t be renewed, despite his desire to stay with the company.