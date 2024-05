“The Cleaner” is working on cleaning up his body.

Fightful Select is reporting that Kenny Omega underwent surgery last week on May 16 to aid in the recovery from diverticulitis.

This is why some fans were posting photos with Omega in New York last week.

As of this writing, there are no creative plans for Omega in AEW. The company is expecting a lengthy recovery process still ahead for the former AEW World Champion, who has been out since mid-December 2023.

