Big E. isn’t the only WWE star who is dusting off his acting skills.

Deadline reported on Thursday that WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes will also be doing some acting work.

“The American Nightmare” has been cast in the reboot of the still-to-be-titled Naked Gun reboot.

Originally, it was reported that Rhodes would only be making a cameo appearance in the film, however now it appears that he will instead have an actual role in the remake of the popular comedy movie.

“The Naked Gun” remake will also feature Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson, and is being directed by Akiva Schaffer.

It is expected to be released in July 2025.