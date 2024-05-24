A second match has been announced for this week’s AEW Collision.

On Thursday, AEW President Tony Khan surfaced on social media to announce a big Trios match for Saturday night’s show.

Scheduled for the 5/25 episode of AEW Collision on TNT tomorrow night is “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson teaming up with fellow Team AEW members in the AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 Anarchy in the Arena match, FTR, to take on the three-man team of Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh and Jay Lethal.

Previously announced for the show on Saturday night is The Gunns vs. The Lucha Bros, where if the Lucha Bros win, the Bullet Club Gold vs. Death Triangle match at AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 will be for the Unified AEW Trios Championships.

