For the second week in a row, the WWE Twitch account was “hacked.”

On Thursday, May 23, 2024, WWE’s Twitch account featured a new video showing a man writing letters to various people, along with coordinates.

The video concludes with the figure visiting a mysterious woman with a teethy smile.

This marks the second consecutive week that Twitch was taken over and hacked with footage, as last Thursday, May 16, the same thing happened with different cryptic images and videos.

WWE’s programming have also had screen glitches and QR codes since the April 8 episode of WWE Raw.

Recap of all the clues send during the stream on WWE Twitch. #Wyatt6Family pic.twitter.com/Sh7PWUe97j — Chris The Wrestling Informer (@Thewrestlingin1) May 24, 2024

Uncle Howdy is coming in June. pic.twitter.com/Our12Vfkov — FirstNameJ0hn (@FirstNameJ0hn) May 24, 2024

These Are Not The Hometowns Of Wyatt 6 Members!!! I'm Sorry, Ma Bad…!#UncleHowdy pic.twitter.com/owQQnKlgbO — Im Azmi (@ImAzmi0) May 24, 2024