Don’t expect to see any knockout shots with brass knuckles in Saudi Arabia this weekend.

Ahead of the WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 premium live event on Saturday afternoon in Jeddah, WWE Superstars have been media media rounds to promote the big event.

While speaking at WWE Experience in Riyadh, WWE United States Champion Logan Paul gave Michael Cole his brass knuckles and said that he would not use them in his match against Cody Rhodes.

He claimed he would beat Rhodes fair-and-square.

During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show podcast on Thursday, May 23, 2024, the WWE Monday Night Raw play-by-play commentator then spoke with his Raw color-commentator McAfee about the big show this weekend.

While talking about the scheduled main event with WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes defending his title against WWE United States Champion Logan Paul, Cole reiterated that Paul vowed not to use the brass knuckles against Cody.

HOW WE DOIN @LoganPaul "BIG NEWS tonight Logan gave me his brass knuckles and he vowed not to use them against Cody Rhodes in the WWE Championship match" @MichaelCole #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/nWkZ4eiyew — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 23, 2024

