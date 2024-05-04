WWE sets yet another record.

The company ran its Backlash event from the LDLC Arena in Décines-Charpieu, Lyon Metropolis, France earlier this morning, an event that set the record for largest gate of any WW arena show in history. This comes one day after WWE had its highest grossing SmackDown from the very same building.

LARGEST GATE OF ANY ARENA SHOW IN WWE HISTORY! Thank you LYON, FRANCE! #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/nsPde6DAYX — WWE (@WWE) May 4, 2024

That’s not all. There were three sets of champions who retained their titles on Backlash. Bayley managed to defeat Tiffany Stratton and Naomi to mark her first successful defense of the women’s championship.

She was serenaded to the ring by the @WWEUniverse in Lyon… and she’s leaving with her championship in hand. Congrats to WWE Women's Champion @itsBayleyWWE on a big win tonight at #WWEBacklash France. pic.twitter.com/u9fAE8P7OU — Triple H (@TripleH) May 4, 2024

Then, Damian Priest defeated Jey uso to retain the WWE Heavyweight Championship. This came after a ton of interference by the Judgment Day.

Damian Priest continues to show the @WWEUniverse why he deserves to be called the champ. Congrats to @ArcherOfInfamy on his first successful World Heavyweight Championship defense tonight at #WWEBacklash France. pic.twitter.com/Xoh97QOkP2 — Triple H (@TripleH) May 4, 2024

Finally, Cody Rhodes kept to his winning ways by defeating AJ Styles in the show’s main event.

WWE also announced the first round matches of the King of the Ring tournament. These are just matches that are happening on the Raw side, as the SmackDown bracket will be revealed next week.

Zoey Stark vs. Ivy Nile

Shayna Baszler vs. Zelina Vega

Lyra Valkyria vs. Asuka

IYO SKY vs. Natalya

Drew McIntyre vs. Finn Balor

Kofi Kingston vs. Rey Mysterio

Ricochet vs. Ilja Dragunov

GUNTHER vs. Sheamus