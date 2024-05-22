Big E. will soon be stepping into the world of acting.

Deadline is reporting that the former WWE Champion has been cast as a guest star in the new Peacock original comedy series, “Laid.”

Stephanie Hsu, a former Oscar nominee for “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” is the executive producer for the project.

Additionally, Nahnatchka Khan will serve as an executive producer and writer on the project. She worked on Peacock’s “Young Rock” from 2021 to 2023 and is the sister of WWE President Nick Khan.

Also cast in Peacock’s “Laid” are SNL’s Chloe Fineman, The Office’s David Denman, singer/songwriter Finneas O’Connell, actor/model Indya Moore, comedian John Early, singer/actress Olivia Holt, and Andre Hyland of HBO’s Barry.

“Laid” tells the story of a woman who discovers all of her past lovers are dying in unusual ways.

“It is a f*cked-up rom-com where the answer to ‘Why can’t I find love, is there something wrong with me?’ is a resounding: ‘Yes, there is. The problem is definitely you.”

It is based on a 2011 Australian series of the same name.